NATO needs Türkiye and its leadership: Dutch PM

ISTANBUL

In a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 26 at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of Türkiye and its leadership in NATO's southern wing.

"NATO's southern wing needs Türkiye; it needs Türkiye's leadership," Rutte stated at a joint news conference with Erdoğan, emphasizing that Türkiye is a vital component of the alliance.

He also underlined the importance of Türkiye’s stance in the region,characterizing it as a "geopolitical actor with substantial influence."

He noted that Türkiye plays a pivotal role in resolving conflicts and that it is exerting significant efforts to end the war in Ukraine and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

For his part, President Erdoğan said the choice of the new NATO chief would be made within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness.

“Nobody should have any doubt that we will make our decision within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness," Erdoğan stated.

Rutte recently announced his bid to become the next NATO secretary-general in the next elections.

Erdoğan further stated that he and Rutte discussed the developments concerning the common security of the two countries, especially in Gaza and Ukraine, and that more pressure should be put on the Israeli government to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

Additionally, Erdoğan said that last year's trade volume between the two nations amounted to $13.9 billion, with Ankara aiming to increase it to $21.4 billion in the coming years.

"With investments totaling $6.4 billion, Turkish entrepreneurs support the employment of approximately 80,000 people in the Netherlands," Erdoğan said.