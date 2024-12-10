Türkiye will not allow terrorists to exploit Syria situation, Fidan tells Blinken

ANKARA

Türkiye has reiterated its steadfast commitment to preventing terrorist groups from exploiting the ongoing crisis in Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed in a discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Fidan, addressing the latest developments in Syria during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, underscored the significance of Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity, according to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry sources.

He emphasized the vital need for the international community to extend support to the Syrian people by reconstructing neglected infrastructure and ensuring the constant delivery of humanitarian aid.

Fidan, in a previous speech, reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to preventing ISIL and the PKK from exploiting Syria’s internal power vacuum.

The conversation also touched upon the necessity of a peaceful transfer of power through an “inclusive, Syrian-led process,” in alignment with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, the U.S. State Department highlighted in a statement.

Blinken stressed the importance of safeguarding human rights, protecting vulnerable populations, and adhering to international humanitarian law in Syria. He reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to defeating the ISIL terror group.

The Secretary of State also extended his condolences following the deaths of six Turkish soldiers in a military helicopter crash in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Isparta on Monday.

Syrian opposition forces recently mounted a rapid 10-day offensive, capturing key cities and, on Dec. 8, the capital Damascus. This swift advance, facilitated by military defections, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war. The Assad family has since sought asylum in Moscow, where they were granted refuge by Russia.

A senior Biden administration official said on Dec. 8 that the U.S. has been in “full-spectrum engagement” with Türkiye amid the developments.