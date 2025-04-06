India's Modi clinches defense, energy deals in Sri Lanka

India's Modi clinches defense, energy deals in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO
Indias Modi clinches defense, energy deals in Sri Lanka

India secured defense and energy deals with neighboring Sri Lanka on April 5 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, seen as a move to counter rival China's growing influence in the region.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake rolled out the red carpet for Modi and conferred on him the country's highest civilian honor for "the deep personal friendship" shown to the smaller neighbor.

A five-year defence cooperation agreement provides training of Sri Lankan military personnel in India as well as information and technology sharing.

India has previously objected to Chinese submarines and research vessels which have called at the main seaport in Colombo.

Sri Lanka has not allowed Chinese submarines to dock since 2014, after India raised concerns over two such visits.

Last year, Colombo imposed a ban on foreign research vessels following New Delhi's accusations that Chinese ships were being used to spy on India.

On April 5, Dissanayake welcomed Modi, the first foreign dignitary to visit Colombo since the leftist leader swept to power last year.

The two leaders also celebrated the start of construction of a 120-megawatt solar power project, developed as a joint venture between the two nations.

Modi's visit comes as Colombo grapples with the competing interests of New Delhi and Beijing.

India has become concerned about China's influence in Sri Lanka, which it sees as falling within its sphere of interest.

China has emerged as Sri Lanka's largest single bilateral creditor, accounting for more than half of its $14 billion bilateral debt at the time the island defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

    Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

  2. Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

    Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

  3. Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

    Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

  4. Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

    Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

  5. Syria to control Euphrates oil fields

    Syria to control Euphrates oil fields
Recommended
Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah
Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza
Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks
Syria to control Euphrates oil fields

Syria to control Euphrates oil fields
Far-right supporters rally against Le Pens conviction

Far-right supporters rally against Le Pen's conviction
Recovering Pope surprises crowd at Vatican square

Recovering Pope surprises crowd at Vatican square
Rain complicates recovery in Myanmar as death toll rises

Rain complicates recovery in Myanmar as death toll rises
WORLD Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

U.S. warplanes launched nine fresh airstrikes in Yemen’s coastal province of Al-Hudaydah on Sunday, the Houthi group said.
ECONOMY Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

The automotive, chemicals and steel industries were Türkiye’s top exporting industries in March, the latest official data showed. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿