India's Modi clinches defense, energy deals in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO

India secured defense and energy deals with neighboring Sri Lanka on April 5 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, seen as a move to counter rival China's growing influence in the region.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake rolled out the red carpet for Modi and conferred on him the country's highest civilian honor for "the deep personal friendship" shown to the smaller neighbor.

A five-year defence cooperation agreement provides training of Sri Lankan military personnel in India as well as information and technology sharing.

India has previously objected to Chinese submarines and research vessels which have called at the main seaport in Colombo.

Sri Lanka has not allowed Chinese submarines to dock since 2014, after India raised concerns over two such visits.

Last year, Colombo imposed a ban on foreign research vessels following New Delhi's accusations that Chinese ships were being used to spy on India.

On April 5, Dissanayake welcomed Modi, the first foreign dignitary to visit Colombo since the leftist leader swept to power last year.

The two leaders also celebrated the start of construction of a 120-megawatt solar power project, developed as a joint venture between the two nations.

Modi's visit comes as Colombo grapples with the competing interests of New Delhi and Beijing.

India has become concerned about China's influence in Sri Lanka, which it sees as falling within its sphere of interest.

China has emerged as Sri Lanka's largest single bilateral creditor, accounting for more than half of its $14 billion bilateral debt at the time the island defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2022.