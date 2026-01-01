Taiwan's president vows to defend sovereignty

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te vowed Thursday to defend the democratic island's sovereignty in a New Year's speech, after China carried out military drills.

Beijing launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter jets, navy ships and coastguard vessels this week to encircle Taiwan's main island, in exercises condemned by Taipei as "highly provocative."

China claims democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it.

"My stance has always been clear: to steadfastly defend national sovereignty, strengthen national defense and whole-of-society resilience, comprehensively establish effective deterrence capabilities, and build robust democratic defense mechanisms," Lai said in a televised address from the Presidential Office.

China's show of force follows a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States, Taiwan's main security backer, and comments from Japan's prime minister that the use of force against Taiwan could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

Lai said international support for Taiwan "has never wavered," which signaled that "Taiwan is no longer just Taiwan."

"We are not only indispensable, we are also a trustworthy, responsible force for good in the international community," Lai said.

﻿