Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

ISTANBUL
Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

The automotive, chemicals and steel industries were Türkiye’s top exporting industries in March, the latest official data showed. 

Exports in the automotive industry amounted to $3.52 billion last month, corresponding to 17.5 percent of the country’s export revenues. In March, carmakers increased their shipments to foreign markets by 9.2 percent from a year ago.

In the first three months of 2025, automotive exports rose 4 percent annually to $9.49 billion.

The share of the chemicals and chemical products industry in total exports was 13.6 percent, or $2.73 billion. This industry’s export revenues, however, fell by 11.3 percent in March compared to the same month of last year. In January-March, its export revenues dropped 3.6 percent annually to $7.77 billion.

The steel industry ranked third with $1.55 billion last month, accounting for 7.7 percent of Türkiye’s overall export revenues. Steel exports grew 5.6 percent year-on-year in March, while in the January-March period, steel exports increased by 2 percent annually to surpass $4 billion.

In March, the sector that increased its exports the most was the defense and aerospace industry.

Last month, defense and aerospace exports surged 147 percent annually to $884 million. In January-March, defense exports increased by 72 percent year-on-year to $1.7 billion.

In March, Türkiye’s exports were up 3.2 percent from a year ago to $23.4 billion, which marked the second-highest March figure on record.

From January to March, exports amounted to $65.3 billion, up 2.5 percent year-on-year.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

    Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

  2. Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

    Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

  3. Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

    Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

  4. Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

    Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

  5. Syria to control Euphrates oil fields

    Syria to control Euphrates oil fields
Recommended
Number of electric vehicle charging stations top 11,000

Number of electric vehicle charging stations top 11,000
‘US tariffs may be beneficial for Türkiye’

‘US tariffs may be beneficial for Türkiye’
New phase opens in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan: Minister

New phase opens in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan: Minister
Irans currency falls to record low against the dollar

Iran's currency falls to record low against the dollar
Tens of thousands of Spaniards protest growing housing crisis

Tens of thousands of Spaniards protest growing housing crisis
Hang tough, it wont be easy: Trump defiant on tariffs

'Hang tough, it won't be easy': Trump defiant on tariffs
WORLD Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

U.S. warplanes launched nine fresh airstrikes in Yemen’s coastal province of Al-Hudaydah on Sunday, the Houthi group said.
ECONOMY Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

The automotive, chemicals and steel industries were Türkiye’s top exporting industries in March, the latest official data showed. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿