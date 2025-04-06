Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

ISTANBUL

The automotive, chemicals and steel industries were Türkiye’s top exporting industries in March, the latest official data showed.

Exports in the automotive industry amounted to $3.52 billion last month, corresponding to 17.5 percent of the country’s export revenues. In March, carmakers increased their shipments to foreign markets by 9.2 percent from a year ago.

In the first three months of 2025, automotive exports rose 4 percent annually to $9.49 billion.

The share of the chemicals and chemical products industry in total exports was 13.6 percent, or $2.73 billion. This industry’s export revenues, however, fell by 11.3 percent in March compared to the same month of last year. In January-March, its export revenues dropped 3.6 percent annually to $7.77 billion.

The steel industry ranked third with $1.55 billion last month, accounting for 7.7 percent of Türkiye’s overall export revenues. Steel exports grew 5.6 percent year-on-year in March, while in the January-March period, steel exports increased by 2 percent annually to surpass $4 billion.

In March, the sector that increased its exports the most was the defense and aerospace industry.

Last month, defense and aerospace exports surged 147 percent annually to $884 million. In January-March, defense exports increased by 72 percent year-on-year to $1.7 billion.

In March, Türkiye’s exports were up 3.2 percent from a year ago to $23.4 billion, which marked the second-highest March figure on record.

From January to March, exports amounted to $65.3 billion, up 2.5 percent year-on-year.