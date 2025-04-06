Number of electric vehicle charging stations top 11,000

ISTANBUL

With the increasing demand and production of electric vehicles, the charging infrastructure across Türkiye has been rapidly expanding, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The number of EV charging stations reached 11,037, with 28,159 charging sockets as of the end of February, Uraloğlu said in a statement.

Around 70 percent of the existing charging stations are located within cities, while 30 percent are on intercity roads, he furthered.

Istanbul boasts the highest number of stations among the provinces, with a total of 2,784, while Ankara follows with 1,213 stations, according to the minister.

The southern province of Antalya has 732, the northwestern industrial province of Bursa has 532, the western province of İzmir has 504 and the central Anatolian province of Konya has 281 stations, Uraloğlu said.

In February last year, the number of registered electric vehicles in traffic across Türkiye was 93,973 and by February, this increased by 121 percent to reach 208,006, he also informed.

Some 10,32 electric vehicles were sold in February, marking a 119 percent from a year ago, with the share of electric vehicles in total car sales rising from 5.7 percent to 13.6 percent, Uraloğlu stated.

“These figures show that the Turkish market is now strongly embracing electric vehicles,” he added.