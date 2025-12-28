UK launches paid military gap-year scheme

UK launches paid military gap-year scheme

LONDON
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme

The U.K. will launch a military "gap year" scheme, as part of efforts to boost recruitment and reconnect young people with defense, the government said on Dec. 27.

The initial pilot scheme, which will launch in March 2026, will offer around 150 under-25s a year of paid experience and training in the armed forces "without a commitment beyond the course".

The government hopes to "eventually" expand this to offer over 1,000 places, "subject to interest".

The announcement comes after the new head of Britain's armed forces, Richard Knighton, earlier this month issued a call for the country's "sons and daughters" to be "ready to fight" in the face of growing threats, including from Russia.

It comes as British defense chiefs attempt to boost recruitment.

Figures released by Britain's defense ministry in November show that its army trained around 38 percent fewer recruits in 2022-2023 than in 2019-2020, with a growing share leaving during training compared with pre-pandemic levels.

"This gap-year scheme will give Britain's young people a taste of the incredible skills and training on offer across the Army, Royal Navy and RAF (air force)," said John Healey, the U.K.'s defense secretary.

"It's part of our determination to reconnect society with our forces, and drive a whole of society approach to our nation's defence."

The scheme is inspired by a similar scheme in Australia which the government described as an "exciting model from which to learn".

Other European countries have looked to national service in response to the threat from Russia, with France, Germany and Belgium introducing schemes this year.

The British government statement outlining the scheme did not mention the salary offered to recruits or how funding will be found to pay for this.

 

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

    Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

  2. Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

    Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

  3. Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

    Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

  4. UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

    UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

  5. Iraqi parliament holds 1st session after election

    Iraqi parliament holds 1st session after election
Recommended
Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024
First lots drawn for massive housing project

First lots drawn for massive housing project
Central Bank outlines 2026 monetary policy roadmap

Central Bank outlines 2026 monetary policy roadmap
Turkish trolleybuses to serve in historic European capital

Turkish trolleybuses to serve in historic European capital
Iran says launches three satellites into space from Russia

Iran says launches three satellites into space from Russia
Monument honoring Chinas contribution to Panama Canal torn down

Monument honoring China's contribution to Panama Canal torn down
BYD poised to overtake Tesla in 2025 EV sales

BYD poised to overtake Tesla in 2025 EV sales
WORLD Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Russia on Dec. 29 accused Kiev of firing drones at Vladimir Putin's residence between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, announcing it would "revise" its negotiating position on ending the Ukraine war after the "terrorist attack."
ECONOMY Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Türkiye's total tourism consumption value stood at 3.82 trillion Turkish Liras ($89.21 billion) in 2024, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿