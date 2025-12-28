Bodrum yacht manufacturing continues year-round, bolstering exports

MUĞLA
Yacht and boat production in luxury workshops and shipyards in the southwestern province of Muğla's Bodrum district continues unabated through the winter season.

Seasoned craftsmen meticulously handle every stage of yacht construction with handiwork. After months of painstaking labor, completed gulets and mega yachts are delivered to owners, ready to hit the blue waters.

IMEAK Bodrum Maritime Trade Chamber (DTO) Bodrum Branch President Orhan Dinç told Anadolu Agency that yacht manufacturing forms a robust economic pillar in the district beyond tourism.

Hundreds of workers remain employed in shipyards during winter months, Dinç said, noting Bodrum has become a year-round yacht production hub.

He emphasized that most output is export-oriented, providing significant contributions to Bodrum's economy.

Pointing to Bodrum's deep-rooted tradition in wooden yacht building inherited from Ottoman shipyards, Dinç said the tourism city has earned its place not only in Türkiye but also in the European market for both traditional and modern yacht production.

Türkiye ranks third globally in mega yacht manufacturing, Dinç noted.

Dinç expressed confidence in the sector's swift return to full strength, adding: "There are currently more than 20 shipyards operating in Bodrum, providing services in the maintenance, repair and production of commercial and private boats. Approximately 8,000 people are employed in the yacht manufacturing and maintenance sector."

"Bodrum continues to be Europe's favorite in yacht production, with our gulets and motor yachts exported especially to countries like France, Germany and the Netherlands," he added.

 

