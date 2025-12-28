FPV drone SAGAN showcases fiber optic flight in demo

ANKARA

ASİSGUARD, a HAVELSAN subsidiary in the Turkish defense industry, has deployed its SAGAN FPV drone, which successfully demonstrated advanced capabilities, including a 20-kilometer fiber-optic-controlled flight, during a recent showcase.

FPV drones, operated via goggles or screens to simulate in-drone flight, have gained prominence in defense and security for both attack and interception roles.

Inspired by the "sağan" falcon known for its sharp vision and gliding prowess, SAGAN was introduced last year and has since been enhanced with new features based on field needs.

The SAGAN product family underwent a capability demonstration with representatives from various security units.

Three platforms — 15-inch, 10-inch and 7-inch — were showcased, performing flights aligned with real mission scenarios, all completed successfully.

The event highlighted a 20-kilometer uninterrupted FPV flight via fiber optic cable, demonstrating high speed, maneuverability and reconnaissance with day and thermal cameras.

This capability proved reliable even in high electronic jamming environments.

ASİSGUARD also introduced its domestically developed day and thermal gimbal camera systems, with thermal imagery from high altitudes streamed live to participants.

The drones' low radar visibility and jamming resistance stood out as key operational strengths.