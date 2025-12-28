FPV drone SAGAN showcases fiber optic flight in demo

FPV drone SAGAN showcases fiber optic flight in demo

ANKARA
FPV drone SAGAN showcases fiber optic flight in demo

ASİSGUARD, a HAVELSAN subsidiary in the Turkish defense industry, has deployed its SAGAN FPV drone, which successfully demonstrated advanced capabilities, including a 20-kilometer fiber-optic-controlled flight, during a recent showcase.

FPV drones, operated via goggles or screens to simulate in-drone flight, have gained prominence in defense and security for both attack and interception roles.

Inspired by the "sağan" falcon known for its sharp vision and gliding prowess, SAGAN was introduced last year and has since been enhanced with new features based on field needs.

The SAGAN product family underwent a capability demonstration with representatives from various security units.

Three platforms — 15-inch, 10-inch and 7-inch — were showcased, performing flights aligned with real mission scenarios, all completed successfully.

The event highlighted a 20-kilometer uninterrupted FPV flight via fiber optic cable, demonstrating high speed, maneuverability and reconnaissance with day and thermal cameras.

This capability proved reliable even in high electronic jamming environments.

ASİSGUARD also introduced its domestically developed day and thermal gimbal camera systems, with thermal imagery from high altitudes streamed live to participants.

The drones' low radar visibility and jamming resistance stood out as key operational strengths.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

    Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

  2. Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

    Türkiye, Armenia ease visa rules for special passport holders

  3. Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

    Regional court orders release of prominent journalist Altaylı

  4. UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

    UN rep on Cyprus to brief Security Council in January

  5. Iraqi parliament holds 1st session after election

    Iraqi parliament holds 1st session after election
Recommended
Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024
First lots drawn for massive housing project

First lots drawn for massive housing project
Central Bank outlines 2026 monetary policy roadmap

Central Bank outlines 2026 monetary policy roadmap
Turkish trolleybuses to serve in historic European capital

Turkish trolleybuses to serve in historic European capital
Iran says launches three satellites into space from Russia

Iran says launches three satellites into space from Russia
Monument honoring Chinas contribution to Panama Canal torn down

Monument honoring China's contribution to Panama Canal torn down
BYD poised to overtake Tesla in 2025 EV sales

BYD poised to overtake Tesla in 2025 EV sales
WORLD Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Moscow says Kiev fired drones at Putin residence

Russia on Dec. 29 accused Kiev of firing drones at Vladimir Putin's residence between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, announcing it would "revise" its negotiating position on ending the Ukraine war after the "terrorist attack."
ECONOMY Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

Türkiye's total tourism consumption value stood at 3.82 trillion Turkish Liras ($89.21 billion) in 2024, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿