Indian weddings market to see $1 bln events soon: Expert

ISTANBUL

The rising global market for Indian weddings will soon include events with budgets reaching $1 billion, according to Inventum Global and International MICE&Wedding Forum co-founder Bünyat Özpak.

Özpak told Anadolu Agency that Indian weddings represent a massive market, emphasizing the importance of capturing a larger share.

He noted the billions-of-dollars pool for Indian weddings, with budgets growing as India's economy expands.

Özpak highlighted that Indian weddings top per-person spending in tourism: "In mass tourism, per-person spending is around $1,000, while Indian weddings vary by budget, but we've seen averages of $10,000, $20,000, even $30,000 per person in average weddings."

Families strive to give their children the best weddings, he said, adding: "Wealthy Indian families' wedding budgets are increasing. Recently, a wealthy Indian family spent $800 million on a wedding. We'll see beyond that; soon we'll see $1 billion weddings."

Özpak said Indians love holding weddings in Türkiye, citing grand hotels, excellent service, transfers, suitable climate, technical capabilities for sound, lighting and decor.

Türkiye's hotel infrastructure is top-level for wedding organizations, he noted: "We get demands for weddings from Indians living outside India."

"Indian families most love holding weddings in Antalya, Bodrum and Istanbul. Those wanting smaller participation weddings also prefer Cappadocia," Özpak added.