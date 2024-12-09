Erdoğan praises ICC’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu but questions compliance

GAZIANTEP
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commended the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he voiced doubts about the likelihood of it being enforced.

"The ICC has made a commendable decision," Erdoğan said during a televised youth gathering in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Sunday.

"However, Netanyahu has consistently ignored previous rulings, and I do not believe he will comply with this one either."

Erdoğan described the ruling as a "victory for the honor struggle" of nations opposed to Israel, regardless of Netanyahu's stance. He emphasized that the decision carries significant symbolic weight for those advocating for justice.

Despite his reservations, Erdoğan underscored the broader implications of the decision.

“Whether he complies or not, the fact that this decision was made marks a victory for the struggle for honor by nations opposing Israel,” he stated.

He added that the outcome shows the determination of anti-Israel countries on a global stage.

Erdoğan also hinted at potential prosecution for Netanyahu within Israel, pondering how the Israeli prime minister might respond to court decisions in his own country.

Reflecting on broader geopolitical shifts, Erdoğan pointed to global changes and potential implications for the next few months.

He remarked on the ongoing transition within the U.S., mentioning the Trump administration and speculating about the formation of new political dynamics.

“The world is heading in a different direction, and the next two or three months will be particularly critical. Türkiye is carrying out its responsibilities diligently and delivering its messages to the world accordingly,” he noted.

Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
