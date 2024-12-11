TikTok expands online shop to Europe as US ban looms

TikTok has officially rolled out its Shop feature in Spain, marking the initial phase of a broader European expansion, the company announced on Dec. 10.

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, seeks to establish a stronger foothold in the European e-commerce market as uncertainties surrounding a potential U.S. ban continue to grow.

Spanish users can now make purchases directly through shoppable videos, livestream events, and catalog browsing on digital storefronts within the TikTok app. Additionally, businesses and creators will soon have the ability to sell their products directly on the platform.

Earlier plans to introduce the e-commerce platform to Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and Ireland earlier this year were postponed in favor of prioritizing growth in the U.S.

The strategy appears to have paid off; TikTok Shop achieved over $100 million in single-day sales during Black Friday, tripling its figures from the previous year.

The launch of TikTok Shop in Spain positions the platform as a formidable contender against established giants like Amazon, as well as other China-based companies such as Temu and Shein. Unlike its competitors, TikTok leverages its highly popular social media network to connect with buyers.

The Spanish rollout also comes amidst legal challenges for ByteDance and TikTok in the U.S. On Dec. 9, the companies filed an emergency motion asking a U.S. appeals court to temporarily block a law that would ban TikTok unless the platform divests from Chinese ownership by Jan. 19. The firms are seeking this delay to allow the Supreme Court time to evaluate the case.

 

