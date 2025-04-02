Türkiye targets 495 brands for global boost in 2025

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Trade Ministry aims to support 495 brands this year under its Turquality and branding programs, seeking to elevate the “Made in Türkiye” image and transform local firms into global players, according to the ministry’s 2025 Performance Program.

The initiative accelerates efforts to bolster exports and diversify markets through branding. Support spans R&D, technology development, e-commerce, market entry and participation in domestic and international trade fairs.

The ministry also sustains aid for service exports, aiming to enhance high-value sectors and their global recognition.

Under Turquality, firms in competitive, high-potential product groups receive end-to-end assistance — from production to marketing and after-sales — strengthening the “Turkish goods” reputation.

This year, the program targets 115 service export brands and 380 goods export brands, totaling 495.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Brand Registration Support Program, protecting Turkish brands abroad, is set to aid 700 companies in 2025, safeguarding intellectual property and export security.