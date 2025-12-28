Israel faces global fury over Somaliland move

MOGADISHU

Türkiye has joined the choros of the growing international condemnations of the Israeli decision to recognize Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as a state, with the U.N. Security Council set to convene an emergency meeting on the move on Dec. 29.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu announced on Dec. 26 that his country viewed Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state", prompting Somalia to call the decision a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty that would undermine regional peace.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 during a descent into conflict that continues to leave the east African country fragile. Despite having its own government and currency, Somaliland had never been recognized by any nation until Tel Aviv’s move.

Somaliland, which is arid, lies on the Gulf of Aden across from Yemen and next to small Djibouti, which hosts military bases for the U.S., China, France and several other countries.

Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israel’s statement recognizing Somaliland constitutes a new example of unlawful actions by Netanyahu's government, aimed at creating regional and global instability.

Ankara stressed that the move amounts to open interference in Somalia’s internal affairs, noting that decisions related to the future of the country and its northern breakaway region must reflect the will of all Somalis.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the statement said Ankara firmly supports Somalia’s territorial integrity and will continue to stand with the Somali people.

The U.N. Security Council will convene an emergency session on Dec. 29 to discuss Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, with members slated to condemn the move.

Several other countries condemned Israel's decision. A joint statement by more than 20 mostly Middle Eastern or African countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejected Israel's recognition “given the serious repercussions of such unprecedented measure on peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea and its serious effects on international peace and security as a whole.”

The European Union also insisted Somalia's sovereignty should be respected.

Asked by the New York Post newspaper whether the United States planned to also recognize Somaliland, U.S. President Donald Trump said "no.”

"Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?" he added.

In a video showing Netanyahu speaking to Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahby telephone, the Israeli leader said that he believed the new relationship would offer economic opportunities.

Netanyahu had invited Abdullahi to visit.

Somalia's Al-Qaida-linked militant group Al-Shabaab vowed to fight any attempt by Israel "to claim or use parts of Somaliland.”

Earlier this year, U.S. and Israeli officials told The Associated Press that Israel had approached Somaliland about taking in Palestinians from Gaza as part of Trump’s plan at the time to resettle the territory’s population. The United States has since abandoned that plan.

Israel's regional security interests may also lie behind the move, as Tel Aviv has been trying to bolster relations with countries in the Middle East and Africa.

"Israel requires allies in the Red Sea region for many strategic reasons, among them the possibility of a future campaign against the Houthis," said the Institute for National Security Studies in a paper last month, referring to Yemen's Iran-backed rebels.