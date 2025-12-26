Türkiye to meet 25 percent of energy needs domestically by 2028: Minister

ISTANBUL

Türkiye aims to cover a quarter of its energy demand through domestic production by 2028, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

At a press conference held at the Istanbul Finance Center. Bayraktar said Türkiye’s energy strategy is entering a new phase, with plans to expand both domestic capacity and international partnerships.

“Our daily oil demand is 1.1 million barrels,” he explained. “If we equate natural gas to oil, that amounts to 800,000–850,000 barrels. In total, we need 2 million barrels. By 2028, Türkiye will produce 500,000 barrels of oil and gas. With capacity increases and new discoveries in the Black Sea and Diyarbakır, we can reach 1 million barrels by 2029–2030.”

He noted that six new drilling operations are planned in the Black Sea, while Diyarbakır’s daily potential stands at 250,000 barrels.

The minister emphasized that financing will play a crucial role in this expansion. “We will secure cost-effective financing from abroad,” he said.

“We are working intensively on a $4 billion sukuk issuance. With this resource, we aim to grow the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) through mergers, acquisitions and partnerships abroad. Our talks with Libya, Kazakhstan and Iraq are ongoing. There are very concrete projects in these three countries, and we expect to conclude them in 2026.”

Bayraktar also highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to diversify energy sources.

He noted that in 2024, 40 percent of natural gas consumption came from Russia. “Russia is a reliable supplier,” he said. “This year, the share will fall below 35 percent. Our annual natural gas consumption is 60 billion cubic meters. In 2025, it will be 20 billion cubic meters. Our mission is to diversify resources and secure more competitive, cheaper energy.”

“LNG imports from the United States are important in this regard. Their impact will be felt after 2027, when we enter a period of purchasing gas at more competitive prices,” the minister added.

“With the commissioning of Akkuyu’s first reactor in 2026, we aim to begin electricity production,” he also said.

Bayraktar also underlined Türkiye’s nuclear ambitions.

He said a draft law on small modular reactors (SMRs) will be submitted to Parliament, while new nuclear projects in Sinop and Thrace are being prepared.

Bayraktar explained that “2026 will be the year when negotiations [on Sinop and Thrace projects] are finalized and intergovernmental agreements are signed.”

“We are continuing talks with Russia, China, South Korea, and the United States. Our goal is to secure the most competitive offer and the highest level of localization,” he added.

Bayraktar also stressed that Türkiye’s mining companies will become more active and that renewable energy investments will accelerate in the coming year, positioning the country as a global player in energy through partnerships and acquisitions abroad.