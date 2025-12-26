Highest earners' share in total income at 48 percent

Highest earners' share in total income at 48 percent

The highest income quintile accounted for 48 percent of total equivalized household disposable income in Türkiye, the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) Income Distribution 2025 survey revealed on Dec. 26.

This marked a slight decline of 0.1 percentage points compared with the previous year.

By contrast, the lowest quintile’s share rose to 6.4 percent, an increase of 0.1 points. TÜİK noted that the 2025 survey results reflect data from the year 2024.

The mean annual household disposable income reached 662,414 Turkish Liras ($15,446), representing a 76.7 percent increase from the previous year. The mean annual equivalized household disposable income climbed by 77.3 percent to 332,882 liras.

Regionally, Ankara recorded the highest mean annual equivalized household disposable income at 449,618 liras, followed by Istanbul with 434,929 liras and İzmir with 405,896 liras.

Wages and salaries accounted for the largest share of total equivalized household disposable income at 49.7 percent, up 0.9 points from the previous year. Entrepreneurial income followed with 18.3 percent, though this represented a decline of 2.5 points.

The Gini coefficient, a key measure of income inequality, was estimated at 0.410, down 0.003 points compared with the previous year. The coefficient ranges from 0, indicating complete equality, to 1, representing complete inequality.

 

