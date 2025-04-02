Manufacturing PMI declines in March

Manufacturing PMI declines in March

ISTANBUL
Manufacturing PMI declines in March

Türkiye’s manufacturing sector faced tougher conditions in March 2025, with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI dropping to 47.3 — the lowest since October 2024 — signaling a year-long slowdown, the latest survey revealed.

The PMI, where readings above 50 indicate growth, fell from February’s 48.3, staying below the threshold for over 12 months.

New orders declined for the 21st consecutive month, with the sharpest drop since October 2024, while export orders saw their steepest fall since November 2022. Survey respondents blamed tough market conditions for curbing demand and dragging down production, which also hit its most severe slowdown since October 2024.

Manufacturers cut jobs for the fourth straight month in March, though the reduction was modest and the mildest since December 2024. Purchasing activity slowed, but input and finished goods stocks remained stable, ending a 10-month decline in the latter.

Weak demand allowed suppliers to speed up deliveries, shortening lead times for the first time in six months and at the fastest pace since December 2022.

Input costs soared, driven largely by a weakening Turkish lira, though inflation eased to its lowest in three months. Final product price hikes also slowed, marking the smallest increase since the year began.

declines,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months
LATEST NEWS

  1. Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

    Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

  2. Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch

    Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch

  3. Stocks tank, gold hit new record high

    Stocks tank, gold hit new record high

  4. New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

    New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

  5. Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5

    Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5
Recommended
Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months
Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch

Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch
Stocks tank, gold hit new record high

Stocks tank, gold hit new record high
New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report
Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5

Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5
Annual inflation eases to 38.1 percent, lowest since December 2021

Annual inflation eases to 38.1 percent, lowest since December 2021
Türkiye to be subject to 10 percent US tariff

Türkiye to be subject to 10 percent US tariff
WORLD Israel PM says dissecting Gaza to force Hamas to free hostages

Israel PM says 'dissecting' Gaza to force Hamas to free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the military was "dissecting" the Gaza Strip and seizing territory to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages still held in the enclave.
ECONOMY Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

The average interest rate on housing loans charged by banks dropped to 39.25 percent in the week ending March 21, marking the lowest level in 18 months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿