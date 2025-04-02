Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

ISTANBUL
Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

Istanbul Airport welcomed 12.12 million passengers in January and February, up by 289,133 — or 2.4 percent — from the 11.83 million recorded last year. Of this year’s total, 2.31 million traveled on domestic flights, while 9.80 million used international routes. In 2024, the split was 2.46 million domestic and 9.37 million international passengers.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport saw even stronger growth, hosting 6.88 million passengers — a 9 percent increase, or 544,917 more than the 6.34 million in early 2024. Domestic travelers numbered 2.86 million, with 4.02 million flying internationally.

Across all Istanbul airports, including Atatürk, total passenger numbers reached 19.01 million in the first two months of 2025, up by 834,050 from 18.18 million the previous year. Domestic traffic hit 5.18 million, while international routes carried 13.83 million.

Flight operations also climbed. Istanbul Airport recorded 79,745 flights — 16,618 domestic and 63,127 international — a rise of 666 from 79,079 in 2024. Sabiha Gökçen logged 39,983 flights, up 2,094 or 6 percent from 37,889, with 16,283 domestic and 23,700 international takeoffs. Atatürk Airport, primarily serving private and cargo flights, saw 4,182 flights, slightly down from 4,269 last year.

Overall, Istanbul’s airports handled 123,910 flights in early 2025, a 2,673 increase over the prior year, mirroring the passenger uptick and signaling robust demand.

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months
