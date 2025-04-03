Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war Wednesday as he slapped 10 percent tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh extra levies on key trading partners.

Holding up a chart of the sweeping measures in the White House Rose Garden, Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs on major trade partners China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day."

"This is one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history," said Trump. "It's our declaration of economic independence."

The announcement triggered immediate anger, with China warning the tariffs could "endanger" global economic development, U.S. ally Australia blasting them as "not the act of a friend," and threats of retaliation from around the world.

Stock markets looked set for major volatility Thursday, with Tokyo's Nikkei leading an Asian selloff, collapsing more than four percent. U.S. futures plummeted and safe haven gold hit a new record as investors took fright.

Trump reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called "nations that treat us badly."

That included an additional 34 percent on goods from superpower rival China — bringing the new added tariff rate there to 54 percent.

Beijing swiftly vowed countermeasures and called for dialogue, warning the levies would "seriously harm" those involved.

"There is no winner in a trade war, and there is no way out for protectionism," its commerce ministry said.

The figure for the European Union was 20 percent, and 24 percent on Japan, whose trade minister called the tariffs "extremely regrettable."

For the rest, Trump said he would impose a "baseline" tariff of 10 percent, including another key ally, Britain.

The 78-year-old Republican brushed off fears of turmoil, insisting that the tariffs would restore the U.S. economy to a lost "Golden Age."

"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike," Trump said.

'Make America wealthy again'

A hand-picked audience of cabinet members, as well as workers in hard hats from industries including steel, oil and gas, whooped and cheered as Trump promised tariffs would "make America wealthy again."

Sweeping auto tariffs of 25 percent that Trump announced last week were due to take effect at 12:01 am (0401 GMT) Thursday.

Trump labelled Wednesday's tariffs "reciprocal" but many experts say his administration's estimates for levies placed on U.S. imports by other countries are wildly exaggerated.

The U.S. president had telegraphed the move for weeks, sparking fears of a recession at home as costs are passed on to U.S. consumers, and a damaging trade war abroad.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned against countermeasures, saying on Fox News: "If you retaliate, there will be escalation."

Some of the worst hit trading partners were in Asia, including 49 percent for Cambodia, 46 percent for Vietnam and 44 percent for military-ruled Myanmar, recently hit by a devastating earthquake.

Russia was not affected because it is already facing sanctions over the Ukraine war "which preclude any meaningful trade," a White House official said.

Certain goods like copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber and gold will not be subject to the tariffs, according to the White House.

They will also reinforce fears that Trump is backing further away from U.S. allies towards a new order based on his vision of American supremacy.

'Fight'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday said the tariffs were "totally unwarranted."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a close Trump ally, said the levies on the EU were "wrong" but pledged to seek a deal.

Britain escaped relatively lightly after a diplomatic offensive, but said it still wanted to "mitigate" the tariffs.

Canada and Mexico are not affected by the new levies as Trump has already punished them for what he says is their failure to stymie drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to "fight" the existing levies.

Trump's announcement is the culmination of a long love affair with tariffs, which he has seen for decades as a cure-all for America's trade imbalances and economic ills.