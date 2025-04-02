Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

ANKARA
Türkiye approved more than 300,000 work permit applications from foreign nationals in 2024, with the highest number of permits granted to Syrians and the manufacturing sector leading among industries.

 

According to data from the Labor and Social Security Ministry, 381,485 foreigners applied for work permits last year. Of these, 300,851 applications were approved following a review by the ministry.

 

Syrians topped the list of nationalities receiving work permits, followed by citizens of Turkmenistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, India and Iraq.

 

The manufacturing sector accounted for the largest share of work permits issued, followed by construction, wholesale and retail trade, home services, accommodation, administrative and support services, and health and social services.

 

Türkiye grants work permits under the International Labor Law No. 6735, regulating employment for foreign workers in the country.

 

In 2023, the country approved 239,835 work permits, with Syrians receiving the most at 108,250. Russians followed with 17,785 permits, while 13,128 Turkmenistanis secured authorization to work.

 

The accommodation sector led in work permits issued that year, followed by domestic work and wholesale trade.

 

Türkiye hosts the world’s largest population of Syrian refugees. It has recently expanded border crossing capacities to facilitate returns amid a surge in departures following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months
