Syrian people should benefit from ‘golden opportunity’: Ankara

ANKARA

As Syria embarks on a new chapter following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime over the weekend, the Turkish top diplomat has urged the Syrian people to seize this golden opportunity to rebuild their nation with security, prosperity and stability.

“The developments in Syria yesterday (Dec. 8) have given us a glimmer of hope,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the opening of the 15th Ambassadors’ Conference held in Ankara on Dec. 9, referring to the collapse of the Assad administration by the opposition groups.

“We believe that the Syrian people will make good use of this golden opportunity,” he stated.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on international actors, particularly the United Nations, to support the Syrian people in forming an inclusive government, emphasizing that a lasting solution, peace and stability can only be achieved through national consensus.

Fidan underlined that the Assad administration failed to reconcile with its people and rejected President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s calls for normalizing the ties between Ankara and Damascus.

“At this point, a new era started in Syria. It is time to focus on the future,” the minister said, repeating the need for an inclusive government that covers all different religions and ethnic groups.

“We want to see a new Syria having good ties with its neighbors and contributing to the regional peace and stability. We are ready to lend necessary support to this end,” Fidan underlined.

Türkiye will continue to be in dialogue and in coordination with all relevant actors, particularly the regional ones, the minister stated, adding that the Turkish government will shoulder responsibility for the protection of the Syrian territorial integrity, political unity, security and stability.

“We will also continue to work for secure and volunteer return of the Syrian refugees and the reconstruction of the country. Türkiye, which has been siding with its Syrian brothers on their difficult days, will continue to stand with them as a new page is opened in Damascus,” Fidan vowed.

On combating terrorism, Fidan reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to preventing ISIL and the PKK from exploiting Syria’s internal power vacuum.

“Preventing DAESH and PKK from benefiting from the current situation will help Syria to save from being a safe haven for terrorists. We will continue our works to this end,” he stated.

The opposition groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Syrian National Army unseated the Assad government through a massive offensive they launched on Nov. 27. Türkiye has been actively involved in the diplomatic efforts to avoid further escalation in the country after Assad fled Syria.