Next few months critical for world: Erdoğan

GAZIANTEP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the world is undergoing a transformative period, suggesting that the coming months will be critical in shaping global dynamics.

"Now the [Donald] Trump administration has come [to power] in America... Along with other developments, the world is evolving toward a very different way," Erdoğan said at a meeting with young people in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Dec. 8.

Erdoğan highlighted the significance of recent geopolitical shifts, including the overthrow of longtime Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad by an opposition alliance.

"That’s why the next two or three months are very important. We, as Türkiye, are making every effort, and we are giving our messages to the world accordingly."

The president underscored the importance of sustained dialogue among global leaders during such transitional periods, referring to these efforts as "diplomacy attacks."

Erdoğan also positioned himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the last remaining real leaders on the world stage.

"Now, there are only two [experienced] leaders in the world. They are myself and Vladimir Putin," Erdoğan said. "I have been in office for 22 years, nearly as long as Mr. Putin. The rest are gone."

He expressed Türkiye's commitment to maintaining dialogue with Russia, emphasizing the need for consistent political engagement, which he claimed had waned in countries like Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure.

Erdoğan also praised former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder as a “good leader” who maintained respect and dialogue. “Our dialogue with Schroder continues until now, and he even visits Türkiye periodically,” he added.

The president also commended the International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though he expressed skepticism about its enforcement.

"The ICC has made a commendable decision," Erdoğan stated. "However, Netanyahu has consistently ignored previous rulings, and I do not believe he will comply with this one either."

Describing the decision as a symbolic victory, Erdoğan said it marked progress for nations opposing Israel’s policies.

"Whether he complies or not, the fact that this decision was made marks a victory for the struggle for honor by nations opposing Israel,” he remarked.