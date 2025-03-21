Fidan to attend Gaza contact group meeting in Cairo

Fidan to attend Gaza contact group meeting in Cairo

ANKARA
Fidan to attend Gaza contact group meeting in Cairo

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that he will attend the Gaza Contact Group’s meeting in Cairo on March 23 where prominent Muslim countries will discuss the necessity of returning to the ceasefire regime between Israel and Hamas.

“Our priority will be to return to the ceasefire [between Israel and Hamas] and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians,” Fidan said at a press conference with visiting Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on March 21 in Ankara.

The two ministers discussed all aspects of bilateral ties as well as regional and international matters, including the developments in Syria, Israel’s breaking the ceasefire and killing hundreds of civilians, as well as the United States-led efforts to bring an end to the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

On Gaza, Fidan urged that Israel’s decision to re-start attacks against Gaza can ignite bigger problems in the region and beyond, stressing the need for returning to a ceasefire followed by talks for a negotiated agreement.

The minister informed that the Gaza Contact Group, composed by the Organization of the Islamic Conference and the Arab League, will hold an extraordinary meeting on Sunday in Cairo and he will attend it. The group was composed by prominent Muslim states to end the Israeli aggression on civilians and facilitate a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian problem.

Fidan said hundreds of people were killed at the hands of the Netanyahu government, who has already lost all humanity.

On the war between Russia and Ukraine, Fidan said Türkiye lends full support to the Trump administration’s effort to bring an end to the armed conflict ahead of Washington-Moscow meetings scheduled for next week in Saudi Arabia.

“Türkiye is ready to contribute to the peace efforts as stated by our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” said Fidan.

Szijjarto, for his part, also welcomed Trump’s bid to resolve the problem between Russia and Ukraine.

“I want to congratulate Türkiye because it was the country that could bring the two warring sides together before Trump came to power,” the Hungarian minister stressed, recalling that both Türkiye and Hungary have always been on the peace camp unlike many European countries.

On the European security, Szijjarto recalled that European security architecture will not be complete if it excludes Türkiye and Russia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports
Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan

Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan
Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties, global issues with Nepals premier

Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties, global issues with Nepal's premier
Fidan discusses Gaza with member of Hamas political bureau

Fidan discusses Gaza with member of Hamas political bureau
UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Erdoğan brands Israel terror state after deadly Gaza strikes

Erdoğan brands Israel 'terror state' after deadly Gaza strikes
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿