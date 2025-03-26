Türkiye urges int'l community to 'step up' support to secure Syria's future

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Local residents ride in the back of vans as they are evacuated due to fears of Israeli army incursions, following a drone attack that reportedly killed at least four people in the area, on the outskirts of the village of Koayiah, southwestern Syria, Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Türkiye's U.N. envoy Ahmet Yıldız on Tuesday urged increased international support for Syria as that country faces a critical juncture in its transition.

"The new era in Syria presents a historic opportunity for both the Syrian people and the region. The Syrian people cannot afford to miss this chance," Yıldız told a Security Council session on Syria.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment "to spare no effort in providing all necessary assistance to ensure a stable, united, and secure Syria."

"At this critical moment, the international community must step up and extend its support to help the Syrian people overcome the challenges they face," Yıldız said.

Stressing the importance of inclusive governance in Syria, Yıldız noted that the new interim government "has demonstrated common sense and due diligence" since the fall of the 14-year Assad regime.

However, Yıldız condemned "attempts and provocations" in coastal areas that he said were aimed at derailing the transition.

"The wave of violence began with organized and simultaneous attacks orchestrated by remnants of the former regime," he said, emphasizing that the attacks must "not be mischaracterized as a sectarian conflict between Damascus and the Alawite community."

Yıldız also urged the eradication of terror groups from Syria, and emphasized that "there is no place for DAESH (ISIL) or PKK/YPG/SDF in Syria's future."

He said eliminating the groups is crucial in achieving a politically unified Syria.

On the Israeli military's continued actions in Syria, Yıldız said: "We strongly condemn Israel’s continued military escalations and urge this Council to take immediate and decisive action."

Urging the international community to lift sanctions, he further stressed the need to increase support for humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Syria.

"Our collective efforts are essential in providing humanitarian and reconstruction aid to Syria," he said.

Syria condemns recent Israeli strikes

Syria slammed Israeli attacks as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty after a deadly bombardment Tuesday in the country's south, where Israel's military said it had responded to incoming fire.

The violence near the U.N.-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights followed Israeli air strikes in central Syria, the latest in a string of attacks on military sites.

The Syrian foreign ministry in a statement condemned "the continued Israeli aggression on Syrian territory, which saw a dangerous escalation in the village of Kuwayya" in the southern Daraa province.

It said "heavy artillery and air bombardment targeted residential and farming areas, leading to the death of six civilians", raising an earlier toll provided by local authorities.

"This escalation comes in the context of a series of violations that started with Israeli forces' penetrating into Quneitra and Daraa provinces, in an ongoing aggression on Syrian territory, in flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law," the ministry said.