US pushes second phase of Gaza plan set for January

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff informed Israel and mediators that the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan is expected to begin in early January, Israeli media has reported.

Witkoff conveyed that Trump’s agreement for Gaza will move into its second stage at the start of January, an Israeli media report said, citing a senior official.

The report noted Israel’s concern that Trump may push for advancing the plan before Hamas is fully disarmed.

Under this second phase, Israel would gradually withdraw its troops from Gaza as a transitional authority is established and an international security force deployed. Hamas is expected to disarm and reconstruction efforts would begin.

However, the composition of the multinational force remains unclear, with Israel expressing strong opposition to any Turkish involvement.

The issue is expected to be raised during Trump and Netanyahu’s meeting in the U.S. on December 29.

Washington aims to launch the initiative through an international conference, likely in the U.S. in January, involving the president, Middle Eastern leaders and partner countries, another Israeli media report said.

Afterward, Israel, mediators and Hamas are expected to discuss disarmament, the transfer of governing authority, and the redeployment of Israeli forces to a new defensive line.

Israel insists no troop withdrawal will occur until Hamas and other armed groups are disarmed, meaning civilian control discussions will initially apply only to areas under Israeli military control and regions in northern and southern Gaza opposed to Hamas.

Türkiye is pressing the U.S. to include its forces in the multinational stabilization mission and to lift Israel’s veto.

Israeli sources deny any agreement to remove the veto, though Turkish personnel specializing in engineering and mine clearance may be allowed to participate in related units, the report said.

On Iran, Israel is expected to present Trump with intelligence and assessments on Tehran’s military recovery during their Florida meeting.

Israel seeks U.S. recognition that Iran will continue supporting regional terrorist groups and conflicts while blocking Washington’s broader Middle East strategy as long as the current regime remains in power.

Meanwhile, two U.S. lawmakers, one Democrat and one Republican, have introduced legislation that would allow Israel to obtain the same bunker-busting bombs and stealth bombers recently used by the U.S. against Iran’s nuclear sites.

The bill would authorize the U.S. president to transfer a stock of 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs and B-2 stealth bombers to Israel if Iran persists in pursuing nuclear weapons.