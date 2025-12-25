Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe chairman Sadettin Saran was released under judicial control on Oct. 25, following his detention after a drug test returned a positive result.

The case comes amid a sweeping investigation that has roiled the country for weeks, with TV anchors, journalists, singers, actors and social media influencers detained on charges including the manufacture and trafficking of narcotics.

Saran was first questioned on Dec. 20 as part of the probe and subsequently underwent toxicology testing.

He was detained on Dec. 24, just hours after forensic examiners detected traces of narcotics in his hair samples.

According to the official report, cocaine was found in his hair, while tests on his blood, urine and nail samples were negative.

His statement to the authorities on Dec. 25 reportedly lasted around two hours.

Saran was released under judicial control and will be required to sign in with authorities twice a week.

Fenerbahçe board member Ertan Torunoğulları and several supporters gathered at Istanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse to show solidarity with Saran amid heightened security measures.

The club’s executive board also convened an extraordinary meeting.

No decision regarding the club’s administration was expected at the meeting, which was described instead as a review of the ongoing process and possible steps depending on how events unfold.

Fenerbahçe also issued a statement voicing full support for Saran and assuring fans that the club’s operations will continue without interruption.

“We have full confidence that our president will overcome this process with the same common sense and fortitude he has always shown,” the club said on X.

“Our president, Mr. Sadettin Saran, will put these days behind him and continue to work with determination for our club.”