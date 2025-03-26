Fidan, Rubio signal defense breakthrough in Washington talks

ANKARA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, left, arrive for a photo opportunity at the State Department, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Washington.

Top diplomats from Türkiye and the United States have demonstrated their common will to advance defense industry ties by resolving existing problems, in a sign of a positive beginning ahead of the anticipated visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the White House in the coming period.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan became the first high-level Turkish official to visit Washington to hold talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on March 25. The two men met for more than an hour at the State Department. Fidan is scheduled to hold meetings with other American officials on March 26.

According to the Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and Rubio discussed the Turkish-American bilateral ties, particularly cooperation in the field of the defense industry. “Both parties have openly displayed their political will for the removal of the restrictions on defense industry. Technical talks will be held for overcoming existing problems,” the sources said.

Türkiye wants the removal of CAATSA sanctions imposed in 2020 following Türkiye’s deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems. The U.S. also removed Türkiye from the F-35 jetfighter program and did not deliver the six warplanes Türkiye had paid for.

The two top diplomats also discussed the recent developments in Syria. According to the Turkish sources, both sides underlined the importance of continued engagement with the new administration in Syria and their commitment to the stability and anti-terror fight in the country.

According to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce who made a brief statement about the talks, Rubio appreciated “Türkiye’s leadership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and reiterated the need for close cooperation to support a stable, unified, peaceful Syria that is neither a base for international terrorism nor a pathway for destabilizing Iranian activities.”

Regional issues on the agenda

Fidan and Rubio exchanged views on regional issues, particularly the situation in Gaza and efforts to end the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Fidan emphasized the necessity for reaching a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to ensure regional security and peace.

On Ukraine, the Turkish top diplomat reiterated Ankara’s endorsement of the U.S.-led efforts for a truce between the two warring sides. They also reviewed the latest developments in the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan for a lasting agreement. The recent tension in Bosnia and Herzegovina was also raised in the talks as both sides underscored the importance of the protection of stability for the entire Balkan region.

US seeks Türkiye’s support for peace

According to the statement by the State Department’s spokesperson, Rubio requested Türkiye’s support for peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus.

“The Secretary also noted recent advancements in bilateral trade and encouraged even greater economic partnership moving forward. Finally, the Secretary expressed concerns regarding recent arrests and protests in Türkiye,” she stated.