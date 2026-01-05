Energy efficiency investments reach $3.5 billion: Association

ISTANBUL
Energy efficiency investments in Türkiye have grown rapidly over the past two decades, reaching a total volume of $3.5 billion, according to Energy Efficiency Association President Ahmet Erdem.

Erdem highlighted that global energy efficiency investments have also surged, climbing to $800 billion in 2025. This figure represents a 6 percent increase in just one year and more than 70 percent growth compared to 2015.

He noted that one-third of Türkiye’s total energy consumption occurs in buildings. Despite similar winter conditions over the past two years, household electricity consumption rose by 12 percent year-on-year, while natural gas usage increased by 6 percent, he said.

Erdem emphasized that updated insulation standards introduced in 2025 have doubled thermal performance requirements for new buildings, making them 30 percent more efficient compared to previous standards.

Turning to the public sector, Erdem recalled the government’s target of achieving at least 30 percent energy savings in public buildings by 2030.

He stated: “Public institutions are leading the way toward a cleaner future. Through ongoing initiatives, public energy bills have already been reduced by 2.6 billion Turkish Liras. In the second phase of the World Bank-supported Public Sector Energy Efficiency Project, an additional $300 million will be invested.”

As of this year, all new public buildings larger than 10,000 square meters are required to obtain the national Green Certificate, he said, adding that designing public buildings as green structures is expected to save 1.5 billion liras annually.

 

