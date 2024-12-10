Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye cannot allow Syria to be divided and turn into a conflict zone once again, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to eliminate all terror organizations, including ISIL and YPG, from the Syrian territories.

“After this point, we cannot allow Syria to be divide once again. We cannot tolerate the Syrian territories to turn into a conflict zone again,” Erdoğan said in his address at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) meeting on Dec. 10.

With the collapse of six-decade old Baath regime, a new, prosperous and bright future is awaiting Syria and its people, Erdoğan said, stressing the need for unity of the Syrian people to benefit from this new era.

Territorial integrity and political unity are very important for Syria, Erdoğan said, stressing there is no place for terror organizations in the country.

“DAESH and the PKK/PYD terror organizations will soon be eliminated from Syria. Thus, territorial integrity and the unity of Syria will be strengthened in every part of the country,” Erdoğan vowed.

Both terror organizations are active and control some areas of eastern Syria.

The PKK/PYD/YPG is cooperating with the United States in the fight against ISIL. Erdoğan, in his address, indirectly urged the U.S. to cut its ties with YPG, a group Ankara designates as a terror organization.

“At a time when the Syrian people are very close to unity, we don’t think that any country would continue to work with the terror organizations in Syria,” he stated.

In an address following the weekly cabinet meeting, Erdoğan recalled that the Türkiye-backed Syrian National Army cleared Tel Rıfat and Manbij areas from the YPG in the past week. “We want to express our satisfaction,” Erdoğan told.

With YPG leaving these two provinces, it is believed they no longer have a presence west of the Euphrates in Syria.

Erdoğan also underlined that Türkiye has no eyes on any country’s lands and the only reason for its cross-border operations into Syria is to secure its borders from the terrorist attacks and infiltrations.

Türkiye to stand with the Syrian people

Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye will stand with the people of Syria in its efforts to build a new future.

“Any attack on the stability of a new Syrian government or integrity of ancient Syrian lands will face both the Syrian people and us,” Erdoğan said, adding Türkiye cannot remain silent against attempts to destabilize Syria.

“Türkiye wants peace and justice for everyone,” he said, adding the past experiences have shown that one cannot fully enjoy security and stability while other countries are in despair and destabilized.

Erdoğan discusses Syria with NATO, Azerbaijan

In the meantime, Erdoğan continued his diplomatic efforts on Syria. He spoke on the phone with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Azerbaijan President İlham Aliyev. Both conversations were focused on Syria, statements from the Communication Directorate said.

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye will continue to engage with the international community for the reconstruction of Syria. He also stressed that it would exert efforts to eliminate terrorism in Syria.