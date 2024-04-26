CHP leader calls for May Day celebrations at Taksim Square

CHP leader calls for May Day celebrations at Taksim Square

ANKARA
CHP leader calls for May Day celebrations at Taksim Square

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has called for May Day celebrations to return to Istanbul's iconic Taksim Square, challenging a government ban on demonstrations there.

"If you think that going to Taksim Square is against you, it means that you are not actually sovereign," Özel stated during his party's parliamentary meeting on April 24.

His comments come in response to Istanbul Governor Davut Gül's recent announcement that demonstrations will not be allowed in Taksim Square again this year. The focal point for labor demonstrations has been closed to such gatherings for many years.

"I am the guarantor. I will be there... May 1 will be celebrated with workers, and that square will be emptied again," Özel said, urging authorities to "show that you are self-confident" by allowing the celebrations to take place in Taksim Square.

Özel also referenced a recent decision by the Constitutional Court, which deemed the continued closure of the square for May Day celebrations a violation of rights.

The CHP leader criticized the government's failure to comply with the court's ruling, calling it "nothing but a complex and anxiety."

The top court emphasized the square's significance as a "common memory and symbolic value" for workers, citing the tragic events of the 1977 massacre. The attack during May Day celebrations left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

In his address, Özel promised cooperation between CHP and the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Türkiye (DİSK) officials, as well as law enforcement, to maintain order and minimize tension during the celebrations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

Top administrative court reelects incumbent head
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

    Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

  2. New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein sex crime conviction

    New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein sex crime conviction

  3. China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks

    China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks

  4. Ahead of feared Rafah invasion, Palestinians mourn bombardment dead

    Ahead of feared Rafah invasion, Palestinians mourn bombardment dead

  5. CI Bloom opens for art enthusiasts

    CI Bloom opens for art enthusiasts
Recommended
Visitors flock to Aya Yorgi to make a wish

Visitors flock to Aya Yorgi to make a wish
New domestic frigate to be commissioned in a month

New domestic frigate to be commissioned in a month
Türkiye rejects Chilean resolution on 1915 events

Türkiye rejects Chilean resolution on 1915 events
Nine sentenced to prison six years after Çorlu train accident

Nine sentenced to prison six years after Çorlu train accident
Dawn ceremony held to remember Anzac soldiers in Çanakkale

Dawn ceremony held to remember Anzac soldiers in Çanakkale
Ministry puts autographed Jordan sneakers up for sale

Ministry puts autographed Jordan sneakers up for sale
WORLD New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein sex crime conviction

New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein sex crime conviction

New York's highest court on Thursday overturned disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction on sex crime charges, a shock reversal in one of the defining cases of the #MeToo movement.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets at $320 billion

Türkiye’s external assets at $320 billion

Türkiye’s external assets declined by 2.4 percent compared to the end of 2023 to $320.2 billion as of February, official data have shown.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿