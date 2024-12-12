Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late Thursday received U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital Ankara.

During the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the president’s Chief Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun were also present.

No further information about the closed-door meeting was provided by officials.

Blinken arrived in Ankara on Thursday to meet with Hakan Fidan.

Blinken was greeted at the airport by Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroglu, director general of the Turkish Foreign Ministry's Protocol Department; Michael Goldman, charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara; and several other officials.

Blinken, who visited Jordan before arriving in Türkiye, is expected to meet with Fidan on Friday.

Blinken's visit is expected to focus on the transition process following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the country’s political process, as well as a possible cease-fire agreement in Gaza, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of State.

Fidan and Blinken discussed the latest developments in Syria over the phone on Dec. 7 and 10.