Syria urges civilians to evacuate Aleppo neighborhoods

Syria urges civilians to evacuate Aleppo neighborhoods

DAMASCUS
Syria urges civilians to evacuate Aleppo neighborhoods

An aerial view shows Syrian residents in vehicles, queueing to flee from Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh neighborhoods after clashes broke out on Tuesday between Syrian government forces and SDF in a contested area of the northern city of Aleppo, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)

The PKK/YPG led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shelled residential neighborhoods in Aleppo in northern Syria for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Syrian media reported, as Syria announced it will begin targeted operations against SDF positions.

Thousands have already fled the area following clashes between the army and Kurdish-led forces that have killed more than a dozen people.

On Thursday, the authorities again announced that civilians would be able to leave before 1:00 pm (1000 GMT), with the army warning that it would resume bombardment half an hour after that deadline expired.

Alikhbariyah TV said SDF forces targeted the Lairamoun area and the Shihan traffic circle in Aleppo using machine-gun fire.

The shelling was the latest SDF attack in Aleppo, where at least six people have been killed and 39 others injured since Tuesday.

Syria's government on Wednesday demanded that the SDF leave the neighborhoods they control in Aleppo following clashes between the two sides that saw thousands of civilians flee.

The violence comes as the SDF failed to implement the March 10 deal to merge it into Syria's new government.

In a statement, the government expressed its "demand for the withdrawal of armed groups from the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods."

The Syrian military shelled the neighborhoods after declaring them "closed military zones" from 1200 GMT.

A military source at the scene told AFP the ongoing operation was "limited" and aimed at "pressuring SDF in the two neighborhoods to leave the area so the authorities can extend their control to the entire city."

The army said it had established two "humanitarian crossings," and correspondents saw thousands of civilians use them to flee with their belongings, some of them in tears.

Later, the Syrian civil defense agency said they had evacuated "more than 3,000 civilians," mostly from the two neighborhoods.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian army said that "all SDF military positions within the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods of Aleppo are legitimate military targets."

The March 10 agreement on the SDF integration into the state was supposed to be implemented by the end of 2025.

In a statement, the SDF insisted that they had no presence in the neighborhoods and that the areas "do not pose a military threat in any way."

Syrian authorities accused the SDF of bombarding government-controlled areas.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday said, "We call on all actors to immediately deescalate, exercise maximum restraint, and take all measures to prevent further harm to civilians."

He called for "flexibility and goodwill" and the prompt resumption of negotiations to implement the March deal.

 

Schools, universities, and government offices in the city were shut down on Wednesday, and authorities announced the suspension of flights to and from Aleppo airport until Thursday evening.

 

The SDF controls swathes of Syria's north and northeast, with the backing of a U.S.-led international coalition.

During the Syrian civil war, Aleppo was the scene of fierce fighting between rebels and forces of ousted president Bashar al-Assad before he regained control of the city in 2016.

Assad was ousted in a lightning Islamist-led offensive in 2024.

Last year, flare-ups of sectarian violence in the Alawite heartland on the Mediterranean coast and in Druze-majority Sweida province killed hundreds of members of the minority communities.

damascus,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye monitors ceasefire, urges SDF to integrate with Damascus

Türkiye monitors ceasefire, urges SDF to integrate with Damascus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye monitors ceasefire, urges SDF to integrate with Damascus

    Türkiye monitors ceasefire, urges SDF to integrate with Damascus

  2. Erdoğan, Sharaa discuss Aleppo security in phone call

    Erdoğan, Sharaa discuss Aleppo security in phone call

  3. Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

    Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

  4. Officials raid seven companies amid widening gold smuggling probe

    Officials raid seven companies amid widening gold smuggling probe

  5. Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests

    Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests
Recommended
Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza
Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests

Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests
One dead, dozens missing after Philippine dump site collapse

One dead, dozens missing after Philippine dump site collapse
Protesters, US law enforcers clash

Protesters, US law enforcers clash
Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen

Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen
Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill 13 including 5 children

Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill 13 including 5 children
Trump says cancelled second attacks on Venezuela after prisoner release

Trump says 'cancelled' second attacks on Venezuela after prisoner release
WORLD Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

A former U.N. Mideast envoy has been chosen to direct U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace to oversee the ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.
ECONOMY Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November

Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November

Türkiye’s industrial production rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 9.  
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿