Education Ministry unveils major curriculum change

ISTANBUL

The Education Ministry has unveiled a much-anticipated extensive curriculum overhaul that will cover educational programs of primary, middle and high school students, aiming to simplify the current education model by 35 percent.

The announcement of the details of the amendment on April 26 comes amid speculation that has followed the ministry's initiation of the curriculum change effort late last year.

The ministry had refrained from delineating precise subjects slated for exclusion from educational programs.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin described the new curriculum as the "Century of Türkiye Education Model,“ aligning with the government’s vision announced ahead of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic last year.

Türkiye “has produced an original model by placing its values into the system” by making use of universal models, the ministry said.

The new curriculum aims to equip students with literacy skills in nine areas: Knowledge, digital, financial, visual, cultural, citizenship, data, sustainability and art, he said.

Due to the density of the current curriculum, which couldn't fit into a two-semester education period, the ministry announced that instead of increasing weekly class hours to cover the curriculum, they opted for simplification in topics.

The ministry announced that feedback and suggestions from the public will be collected for a week regarding the newly announced curriculum.

After the one-week display period, a ministry board will review the criticisms, opinions and suggestions to finalize the curriculum.

The new curriculum will be implemented in the first grade of each level in the next academic year. Preschool, first grade of primary school, fifth grade in middle school and 11th grade in high school will undergo education with the new curriculum.

The minister stated that the aim of the education system is to evolve toward analyzing information rather than just accessing it, emphasizing that the curriculum development is the result of a decade-long effort, not just the past year's work.