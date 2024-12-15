Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike

ISTANBUL
The search for final resting places in Istanbul has grown more challenging as fees for cemetery plots have seen hikes of up to 60 percent across the province.

For graves in high-demand cemeteries located in central Istanbul, such as Karacaahmet, Zincirlikuyu and Aşiyan, the fee rose to 111,632 Turkish liras ($3194) from 69,770 liras, marking the maximum fee for a burial plot across the province, according to the schedule of prices designated by the Istanbul Municipality.

The cost of a plot for a child’s coffin in these cemeteries increased from 11,190 liras to 17,904 liras ($512), while an empty burial spot next to a specific one — reserved usually for relatives or spouses – rose to 55,824 liras ($1597) from the previous fee of 34,890 liras.

In Emirgan, Edirnekapı Şehitlik, Merdivenköy, Küçükbakkalköy, Bülbülderesi, Feriköy, Sütlüce and Avcılar cemeteries, the cost of cemetery plots went up from 27,980 liras to 44,788 liras ($1281).

The fee of empty burial plots in cemeteries belonging to non-Muslims rose to 23,280 liras ($666) from the previously designated 14,550 liras, while a specific empty burial spot next to another, increased from 8,960 liras to 14,336 liras ($411) at these cemeteries.

The cost of a plot for a child’s coffin, on the other hand, went up to 544 ($15) liras from 340 liras.

Meanwhile, services such as the funeral burial and transportation to other locations will remain free of charge.

The established price rates will take effect in the upcoming year.

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’
