Parliament holds children’s summit

ANKARA

A Children’s Summit has taken place at the Turkish parliament under the theme of “Children and Childhood in the World of the Future” on April 25-26 to address pressing issues and chart a path forward for the well-being of children worldwide.

The summit was organized in conjunction with the National Sovereignty and Children's Day events by the Family and Social Policies Ministry and held under the auspices of the parliament, highlighting the urgent need for child-centered policies.

The two-day event gathered politicians, academics, experts and youth with the aim of fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders to create effective policies and practices for the future.

Discussions ranged from the impact of media on children to social participation, environmental awareness to education, with a focus on preparing children for a safe and sustainable future.

Expert panels delved into nuanced topics such as children affected by humanitarian crises, the role of media in shaping children’s perception and behaviors, and strategies for fostering their resilience and well-being in an increasingly digital world.

Addressing the crowd, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş notably drew attention to the pressing issue of child labor.

“One of the most important problems of the world's children today is child labor,” he said, dubbing the term as an embellishment for “postmodern child slavery.”

The outcomes of the summit, including key insights will be compiled into a comprehensive report for public dissemination.