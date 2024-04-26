Visitors flock to Aya Yorgi to make a wish

Tourists are flocking to St. George's Cathedral, also known as Aya Yorgi Church, in Istanbul’s Büyükada, the largest of the Princes' Islands, to partake in the age-old wish-making practices.

Every year, a flurry of local and international tourists eager to delve into the age-old ritual participate in the annual event that starts with St. George's Day on April 23 and ends on Sept. 24, forming long queues to enter the church.

Visitors ascended the Azap slope in silence without looking back, tethering ropes to trees along the forest path, before arriving at the church to light candles and make their wishes.

The influx of tourists led to bustling scenes at the Prince’s Islands ferry and in Büyükada itself.

While waiting to enter the church, some participants opted to spend time in the church garden, while others basked in the sunny weather.

A participant said that after her children perform their shows for National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, which also falls on April 23, they set off to the island every year.

"Hopefully we will go as far as Aya Yorgi Church to light candles and make wishes. We witness the same crowd every year and we like it."

"It feels good to be here especially when the weather is nice. We will have a picnic, visit the church and take photos at beautiful historical houses. We will collect good memories and return."

For many, the tradition holds deep significance, with attendees recounting past experiences of wishes granted.

Another attendee, who came to make a wish with her niece, said, "I have been coming here for four to five years in a row, and all my wishes have been accepted. This year, I bought my nephew too. He will also make his wishes this year."

Despite the crowd, visitors expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partake in the cherished ritual amid the idyllic island setting.

Some even persevered to participate in the tradition despite physical challenges, including a woman who came armed with her cane after two years of paralysis to make a wish for her grandchildren.

