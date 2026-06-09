Outdoor hospitals, shaken communities as Philippine quake toll rises

Outdoor hospitals, shaken communities as Philippine quake toll rises

MANILA
Outdoor hospitals, shaken communities as Philippine quake toll rises

Doctors treated patients in tents set up under a scorching Philippine sun on June 9, as the death toll from a major earthquake that collapsed buildings and sparked tsunami warnings topped 40.


Thousands remained displaced and more than 450 injured following the magnitude-7.8 quake that struck off the southern island of Mindanao on June 8, according to national and local disaster agencies, though only four people were now believed missing.


In hardest-hit Sarangani province, some areas remain accessible only by helicopter and fears of aftershocks were slowing rescue efforts, local officials told reporters at a briefing on June 9.


“There are still aftershocks, so the rescuers are very cautious in their approach. That’s a challenge,” said regional civil defense chief Rodrigo Sosmena.
A series of powerful aftershocks rocked the area from about two hours after the first quake, while hundreds of tiny quakes followed.


Infrastructure damage, meanwhile, means some communities will be cut off for at least a week because of the damage to roads and the collapse of a bridge.
In Glan municipality, where at least 13 people were buried in their homes by a landslide, staff at another hospital told AFP more than 60 patients were on beds outside the facility due to fears for the building’s structural integrity.


“The hospital sustained a lot of damage,” she said. “The municipal engineer decided we could not use the building.”


As of June 9 morning, the death toll from provincial sources contacted by AFP stood at 41.


The earthquake saw thousands ordered to evacuate in coastal areas of the southern Philippines and neighboring Indonesia as tsunami warnings were issued by multiple countries and a regional tsunami warning center.


But by midday, the threat had passed and the alerts were canceled.

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