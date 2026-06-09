World conflicts hit peak in 2025: report

World conflicts hit peak in 2025: report

OSLO
World conflicts hit peak in 2025: report

The world saw the highest number of state conflicts since the Second World War in 2025, a study said on June 9, warning of a surge in attacks targeting civilians.


The annual “Conflict Trends” report from the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) said 65 conflicts involving at least one state were recorded worldwide last year, a new high since 1946.


Conflicts between states also hit a new 80-year peak, doubling from the year before to eight, including border clashes between India and Pakistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Cambodia and Thailand, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israeli military operations against Syria.


“Unfortunately, there is not a lot of positive things,” researcher Siri Aas Rustad told a group of media outlets.


“Usually I’m able to sort of squeeze something positive out of it, but this year it’s shocking, the numbers.”


Last year was the third deadliest since the end of the Cold War, with around 245,000 deaths directly related to fighting or political violence, nearly 76,500 of them attributed to attacks directly targeting civilians, compared with 14,200 in 2024.


The sharp increase in civilian deaths is due to the conflict between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan, where the siege and massacres carried out in El-Fasher city in the Darfur region are estimated to have left some 60,000 people dead.


Since the end of the Cold War, only 1994 and 2021 have seen more bloodshed, due to the Rwanda genocide and the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region respectively.
“What has happened in the past five or six years is that we have several big conflicts going on at the same time and they seem to take over from each other. The world doesn’t get any break,” Rustad said.


“And that’s different from previously, this continuous high intensity level of conflict globally.”


The PRIO study is based on figures compiled by the Uppsala Conflict Data Program (UCDP), attached to Uppsala University.


It distinguishes between three main types of organized violence: Conflicts involving at least one state, non-state conflicts and one-sided violence against civilians.


Africa remained the region most affected by the first type of conflict with 29, followed by Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe.


Rustad said Israel was “clearly one of the most aggressive countries in the world at the moment,” pointing to its involvement in different types of conflicts in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, against Iran and against Houthi rebels.


She also pointed to the United States, saying President Donald Trump’s return to power had brought “not just attacking and increasing violence, but also the trade barriers they’re putting up.”


“We are putting a lid on collaboration. The [U.N.] Security Council doesn’t work at the moment. We get a much more polarized world,” she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria eyes new energy role after sanctions relief in Washington

Syria eyes new energy role after sanctions relief in Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria eyes new energy role after sanctions relief in Washington

    Syria eyes new energy role after sanctions relief in Washington

  2. One-third of finds in Stratonikeia belong to Turkish periods

    One-third of finds in Stratonikeia belong to Turkish periods

  3. Kennedy Center drops Trump name from website

    Kennedy Center drops Trump name from website

  4. Ottoman mosque art exhibition kicks off in Russian capital

    Ottoman mosque art exhibition kicks off in Russian capital

  5. Madonna releases short film for ‘Confessions II’

    Madonna releases short film for ‘Confessions II’
Recommended
Syria eyes new energy role after sanctions relief in Washington

Syria eyes new energy role after sanctions relief in Washington
Iran, US trade blows as Middle East peace deal draws no nearer

Iran, US trade blows as Middle East peace deal draws no nearer
Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes

Netanyahu gambles close Trump ties with Iran strikes
Kenyans arrested protesting US Ebola center

Kenyans arrested protesting US Ebola center
Brazil suspends dengue vaccine following two deaths

Brazil suspends dengue vaccine following two deaths
Outdoor hospitals, shaken communities as Philippine quake toll rises

Outdoor hospitals, shaken communities as Philippine quake toll rises
WORLD Syria eyes new energy role after sanctions relief in Washington

Syria eyes new energy role after sanctions relief in Washington

Syria is seeking to redefine its position as a regional energy hub as it rebuilds its war-damaged energy sector and opens the door to foreign investment, Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir has said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage

Türkiye’s first nuclear plant reaches new testing stage

Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant has completed another key stage in preparations for commissioning, with mock nuclear fuel assemblies loaded into the reactor pressure vessel of Akkuyu’s first unit.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿