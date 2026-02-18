Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

ERZİNCAN

A court on Feb. 17 adjourned the next hearing in the criminal case over a 2024 landslide at a gold mine in eastern Türkiye that killed nine workers, postponing proceedings until April 14.

Ahead of the session at an Erzincan court, members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), along with mine workers and representatives of several civil society organizations, held a press conference.

Prosecutors recommended issuing international red notices for defendants who have long been subject to arrest warrants and requested the continued detention of those currently in custody. The court rejected motions seeking a new on-site inspection and the seizure of records belonging to the operating company, Anagold Mining.

The judge panel unanimously ruled that the detention status of defendants would be reviewed on March 16 and adjourned the trial until April 14.

An indictment prepared by the chief prosecutor’s office in the İliç district names 43 defendants in connection with the landslide, including executives from U.S.-based SSR Mining and its subsidiary, Anagold Mining. Prosecutors classify 12 defendants as primarily culpable.

The indictment seeks prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years for all defendants.

According to the latest expert report submitted to the court, the disaster stemmed from “gross negligence” by senior officials, including deputy head of operations Ronald Guille and senior geotechnical engineer Ali Rıza Kalender.