Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

ERZİNCAN
Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

A court on Feb. 17 adjourned the next hearing in the criminal case over a 2024 landslide at a gold mine in eastern Türkiye that killed nine workers, postponing proceedings until April 14.

Ahead of the session at an Erzincan court, members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), along with mine workers and representatives of several civil society organizations, held a press conference.

Prosecutors recommended issuing international red notices for defendants who have long been subject to arrest warrants and requested the continued detention of those currently in custody. The court rejected motions seeking a new on-site inspection and the seizure of records belonging to the operating company, Anagold Mining.

The judge panel unanimously ruled that the detention status of defendants would be reviewed on March 16 and adjourned the trial until April 14.

An indictment prepared by the chief prosecutor’s office in the İliç district names 43 defendants in connection with the landslide, including executives from U.S.-based SSR Mining and its subsidiary, Anagold Mining. Prosecutors classify 12 defendants as primarily culpable.

The indictment seeks prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years for all defendants.

According to the latest expert report submitted to the court, the disaster stemmed from “gross negligence” by senior officials, including deputy head of operations Ronald Guille and senior geotechnical engineer Ali Rıza Kalender.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

    Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

  2. Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

    Court adjourns trial over deadly mine landslide in Erzincan

  3. Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

    Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

  4. Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

    Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

  5. Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

    Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp
Recommended
Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition

Kalın says MİT thwarted threats amid Syrian transition
Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects
‘For Sale’ sign on poet’s birthplace ignites debate over cultural preservation

‘For Sale’ sign on poet’s birthplace ignites debate over cultural preservation
Parliament panel issues final report on terror-free Türkiye bid

Parliament panel issues final report on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
TPAO signs deal with Shell for oil, gas search off Bulgaria

TPAO signs deal with Shell for oil, gas search off Bulgaria
Time for EU to include Türkiye in security mechanisms: Erdoğan

Time for EU to include Türkiye in security mechanisms: Erdoğan
WORLD Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

A senior Israeli far-right minister has vowed to encourage "emigration" from the Palestinian territories, despite mounting criticism of recent measures tightening Israel's control over the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿