Bill proposes visa relief for dentists, veterinarians, architects

ANKARA

A bill submitted to Türkiye's parliament proposes granting “green” spe­cial stamped pass­ports to senior dentists, veterinarians and architects, expanding eligibility for the travel document currently issued to specific public officials and professional groups.

The proposal, introduced by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Nermin Yıldırım Kara and referred to the relevant commission, would allow dentists, veterinarians and architects who are members of their professional chambers to obtain the passport if they have at least 15 years of professional experience.

The green passport, formally known as the special-stamped passport, allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to many countries.

According to the bill’s justification, enabling members of the three professions to travel abroad more easily would support their participation in international training programs, conferences, symposiums and scientific events, helping them follow global research and developments in their fields.

The proposal also aims to address what the bill describes as a disparity between public and private-sector professionals who already meet similar eligibility conditions.

Under current regulations, green passports are issued to certain public officials and civil servants holding senior-grade positions, former lawmakers and ministers, some local government leaders, designated state athletes, specific employees of certain public-linked institutions, exporters meeting defined trade thresholds and lawyers who have been registered with bar associations for at least 15 years.