Şengün becomes first Turkish player with back-to-back NBA All-Star appearances

Şengün becomes first Turkish player with back-to-back NBA All-Star appearances

INGLEWOOD
Şengün becomes first Turkish player with back-to-back NBA All-Star appearances

 USA Stars beat USA Stripes 47-21 to win the NBA All-Star mini-tournament on Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, as Turkish center Alperen Şengün became the first player from Türkiye to appear in the league showcase two times, with consecutive seasons.

Şengün, who plays for the Houston Rockets, featured for Team World after being added as an injury replacement earlier this month for Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. He played limited minutes across two games as Team World failed to reach the final.

Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey sparked the USA Stars over USA Stripes in the final of the 75th NBA All-Star Game tournament.

Maxey scored nine points while Edwards and Chet Holmgren added eight each as young Stars talent overwhelmed the veteran-laden USA Stripes in the championship game at Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

"We chose to compete today and we came out on top," said Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard who won the NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award.

The Stars began the final with a 12-1 run, powered by seven points from Maxey, as the Stripes missed their first 10 shots.

The Stars later added a 15-0 run for a 33-9 advantage and the Stripes could not muster a rally.

Donovan Mitchell had six points and NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, an All-Star for a record 22nd time, added five for the Stripes in the final.

Instead of the usual two-team event, NBA stars played a tournament of four 12-minute games between two US sides and a World group of global talent.

Concerns about lackluster effort in past All-Star contests were eased in the new format, which produced hustle, defensive effort plus competitive spark and a high-energy hunger to win.

"I know a lot of people have been concerned about the All-Star Game, not seeing as much effort. Today we saw it," said former U.S. President Barack Obama, who was seated at courtside.

"Whenever you get an international team against an American team, they want to compete, and you've got some young guys I think want to prove something out here."

The World needed to beat USA Stripes in the round-robin finale to advance, but Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, including the deciding three-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining, for a 48-45 Stripes triumph.

all star, basketball,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude
LATEST NEWS

  1. Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

    Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

  2. Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

    Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

  3. Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

    Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

  4. Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

    Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

  5. Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

    Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Recommended
Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home
Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'
Galatasaray leads Fenerbahçe in Süper Lig title race

Galatasaray leads Fenerbahçe in Süper Lig title race
Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge
Şengün leads Rockets past Pacers

Şengün leads Rockets past Pacers
Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test
WORLD Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Iran's supreme leader warned on Tuesday that the country had the ability to sink a U.S. warship deployed to the Gulf, as fresh talks between the two sides concluded in Switzerland.

ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray welcomes Juventus to Istanbul on Feb. 17 for the first leg ofa Champions League playoff clash, with the Turkish champion looking to capitalize on a surge of domestic momentum against the Italian side.  
﻿