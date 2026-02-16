Şengün becomes first Turkish player with back-to-back NBA All-Star appearances

INGLEWOOD

USA Stars beat USA Stripes 47-21 to win the NBA All-Star mini-tournament on Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, as Turkish center Alperen Şengün became the first player from Türkiye to appear in the league showcase two times, with consecutive seasons.

Şengün, who plays for the Houston Rockets, featured for Team World after being added as an injury replacement earlier this month for Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. He played limited minutes across two games as Team World failed to reach the final.

Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey sparked the USA Stars over USA Stripes in the final of the 75th NBA All-Star Game tournament.

Maxey scored nine points while Edwards and Chet Holmgren added eight each as young Stars talent overwhelmed the veteran-laden USA Stripes in the championship game at Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

"We chose to compete today and we came out on top," said Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard who won the NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award.

The Stars began the final with a 12-1 run, powered by seven points from Maxey, as the Stripes missed their first 10 shots.

The Stars later added a 15-0 run for a 33-9 advantage and the Stripes could not muster a rally.

Donovan Mitchell had six points and NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, an All-Star for a record 22nd time, added five for the Stripes in the final.

Instead of the usual two-team event, NBA stars played a tournament of four 12-minute games between two US sides and a World group of global talent.

Concerns about lackluster effort in past All-Star contests were eased in the new format, which produced hustle, defensive effort plus competitive spark and a high-energy hunger to win.

"I know a lot of people have been concerned about the All-Star Game, not seeing as much effort. Today we saw it," said former U.S. President Barack Obama, who was seated at courtside.

"Whenever you get an international team against an American team, they want to compete, and you've got some young guys I think want to prove something out here."

The World needed to beat USA Stripes in the round-robin finale to advance, but Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, including the deciding three-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining, for a 48-45 Stripes triumph.