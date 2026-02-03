Şengün leads Rockets past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün (28) gets a dunk in front of Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

Alperen Şengün finished with 39 points and 16 rebounds as the Houston Rockets bagged their third consecutive victory with a 118-114 defeat of the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 2.

Turkish international Şengün, who was one of the most notable omissions from this month's NBA All-Star Game, dominated at both ends of the court as the Rockets squeezed home.

He made 13 of 25 from the field and 13 of 18 from the free-throw line including 8 of 12 during the fourth quarter and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. backed Şengün with 19 points while Amen Thompson added 16 points as Houston improved to 31-17 to remain fourth in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-20) saw their four-game unbeaten streak halted by the Memphis Grizzlies in a 137-128 defeat.

Memphis, missing the injured Ja Morant, improved to 19-29 thanks to 30 points from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Seven Memphis players finished in double figures, with Ty Jerome scoring 19 points and Jaylen Wells 18 points. Cam Spencer and Vince Williams added 16 points each.

The Charlotte Hornets edged closer to the playoff places with a 102-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, extending their win streak to seven games.

LaMelo Ball was the hero for Charlotte, recovering from an accidental clash of heads with Hornets head coach Charles Lee to finish with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Ball needed treatment for a gash near his eye after colliding with Lee as he scrambled to grab a loose pass in the first quarter.

He returned soon afterwards to help Charlotte climb out of a 22-point hole as the Hornets improved to 23-28, just one place behind 10th-placed Atlanta in the Eastern Conference.

Rising Charlotte star Kon Knueppel finished with 17 points, including four three-pointers, while Brandon Miller and Grant Williams had 16 points each.