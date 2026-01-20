Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray will host Atletico Madrid on Jan. 21 in Istanbul in a pivotal UEFA Champions League clash that could determine which side secures a direct path to the knockout stages.

With only two matches remaining in the league phase, the stakes are high for both clubs. Galatasaray, currently 18th, is looking to climb the table to ensure a more favorable draw in the playoff round, while Atletico Madrid enters the contest in eighth place, clinging to the final automatic qualification spot.

The Turkish champion received a significant boost ahead of the match with the return of striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian international is expected to lead the line for manager Okan Buruk after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen’s return comes at a critical time for Galatasaray, which failed to score in consecutive 1-0 losses to Monaco and Union Saint-Gilloise in its latest two Champions League matches.

A 2-0 loss to Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Super Cup final on Jan. 10, followed by a 1-1 draw over the weekend against lowly Gaziantep in the league, added to the pressure on coach Okan Buruk, whose squad has been struggling with injuries since November, putting into question the moves in the summer transfer window.

“We signed five elite players who will have an immediate impact,” Buruk said about the club’s transfer policy.

“Osimhen was signed for 75 million euros. We have two important forwards and four wingers. In midfield, we have İlkay [Gündoğan] and [Gabriel] Sara,” said the successful coach who has led Galatasaray to three back-to-back Turkish Süper Lig titles.

“We've been severely depleted by injuries and suspensions. This week is critical for us to avoid this situation again, and I believe we will continue in Europe,” he added.

Atletico Madrid, led by manager Diego Simeone, arrives in Istanbul following a string of narrow domestic victories. While the Spanish side has been defensively sound in La Liga, it has struggled to keep clean sheets in Europe, conceding at least once in all six of its Champions League matches this season.

History favors the visiting side, as Atletico has never lost to Galatasaray in six previous European meetings, recording four wins and two draws. However, the Spanish side will have to contend with a Galatasaray team that has remained unbeaten in its last five home matches across all competitions.

Also on Jan. 21, six-time champion Liverpool visits Marseille's where a win would constitute a big step towards booking its place in the last 16 and ease the pressure on Arne Slot following a run of four successive draws in the league.

Under-fire manager Arne Slot has stopped the rot with Liverpool now on a 12-match unbeaten run, but with its chances of defending its Premier League crown dwindling with each passing week, the Anfield hierarchy will be putting more and more emphasis on a successful Champions League run.