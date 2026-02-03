Annual inflation in Türkiye falls for fourth consecutive month

Annual inflation in Türkiye falls for fourth consecutive month

ANKARA
Annual inflation in Türkiye falls for fourth consecutive month

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate stood at 30.65 percent in January, down from 30.89 percent in December, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

The figure marked the lowest increase in consumer prices in Türkiye since November 2021, when it was 21.31 percent.

Official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 3 that the inflation rate has fallen continuously for the last 20 months, with the exception of one month.

Food prices, which rose significantly above the long-term average due to the impact of adverse weather conditions and seasonal factors, had an impact on consumer prices in January, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on X, commenting on the latest numbers.

Şimşek stated that the government anticipates factors specific to January will have a limited impact on the underlying trend of inflation.

"The decline in annual services inflation has continued uninterrupted for 21 months, while core goods inflation maintained its moderate course at 17.4 percent," he noted, adding that "annual rent inflation decreased by 44 points compared to the same month of the previous year."

“We will resolutely continue our disinflationary policies, supported by supply-side measures. In this way, we expect the underlying trend of inflation to decline and the rigidities in pricing behavior to ease,” Şimşek said.

The highest annual price increases in January were seen in education at 64.7 percent, housing at 45.36 percent and hotels, cafes and restaurants at 33.31 percent, TÜİK data showed.

Clothing and footwear saw the lowest price hikes at 7.07 percent, followed by communications at 20.09 percent and health at 21.63 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer inflation was at 4.84 percent in January.

With the annual inflation rate continuing to ease, attention is shifting to the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting next month, where the interest rate decision will be made.

In January, the Central Bank lowered its policy rate — the one‑week repo auction rate — by 100 basis points, from 38 percent to 37 percent. Most economists had anticipated a deeper cut of 150 basis points. The MPC also reduced the overnight lending rate from 41 percent to 40 percent and the overnight borrowing rate from 36.5 percent to 35.5 percent.

The next MPC meeting is scheduled for March 12, followed by another rate‑setting meeting on April 22.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year

Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year

    Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year

  2. Erdoğan pays visit to Saudi Arabia amid US-Iran tension

    Erdoğan pays visit to Saudi Arabia amid US-Iran tension

  3. Dozen people entered Egypt from Gaza Rafah opening day: Source

    Dozen people entered Egypt from Gaza Rafah opening day: Source

  4. Lebanon PM says won't allow country to be dragged into new conflict

    Lebanon PM says won't allow country to be dragged into new conflict

  5. Kremlin warns of 'dangerous' moment as US-Russia nuclear treaty set to expire

    Kremlin warns of 'dangerous' moment as US-Russia nuclear treaty set to expire
Recommended
IFC invests in Otokoç Otomotiv to advance mobility

IFC invests in Otokoç Otomotiv to advance mobility
Türkiye’s e-commerce market expected to maintain steady growth

Türkiye’s e-commerce market expected to maintain steady growth
Turkish defense, aerospace exports jump 44.2 percent year-on-year to record high in January

Turkish defense, aerospace exports jump 44.2 percent year-on-year to record high in January
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to build space data centers

Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to build space data centers
Cuban tourism in crisis amid fuel and power shortages

Cuban tourism in crisis amid fuel and power shortages
EU will struggle to secure key raw materials supply, warns report

EU will struggle to secure key raw materials supply, warns report
WORLD Dozen people entered Egypt from Gaza Rafah opening day: Source

Dozen people entered Egypt from Gaza Rafah opening day: Source

A handful of injured Palestinians and their companions entered Egypt from Gaza on Feb. 2, the first day of a limited reopening of the Rafah border crossing, a source on the Egyptian side of the border told AFP.

ECONOMY IFC invests in Otokoç Otomotiv to advance mobility

IFC invests in Otokoç Otomotiv to advance mobility

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, announced on Feb. 3 its first financing package for Otokoç Otomotiv — a leading automotive retail and car rental company in Türkiye — to promote wider adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿