Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

TRABZON
Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahçe after a Turkish top-flight league match on Sunday.

A crowd of home supporters invaded the pitch at Trabzonspor's stadium after the final whistle of an encounter that Fenerbahçe won 3-2.

Images show a Trabzonspor fan enter the pitch and begin running towards the celebrating Fenerbahçe players, some of whom reacted by running towards him to try and strike him.

Other fans then invaded the pitch as stewards tried to restore order.

Videos showed Belgian international Michy Batshuayi kicking a fan who had entered the pitch and Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel punching another supporter.

In other images on social media, a fan can be seen to threaten a visiting player with a corner flag and Fenerbahce's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic receives a punch to the face.

Following the violent scenes, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the opening of an investigation into the incident.

"After the Trabzonspor-Fenerbahce football match played this evening, an investigation has been initiated immediately to identify the spectators who entered the pitch and to investigate the incidents that took place at the end of the match," he wrote on X.

"Incidents of violence on football pitches are never acceptable."

It is not the first time violence has been seen in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The league was suspended for a week in December after a referee was attacked during a match between Ankaragücü and Rizespor.

Ankaragücü president Faruk Koca, alongside other men, attacked referee Halil Umut Meler on the pitch after the match, injuring the official.

