Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe's contentious protest during the Turkish Super Cup on April 7 has resulted in disciplinary action by football authorities, as the club walked off the field just 100 seconds into the match against rival Galatasaray.

Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish football authorities.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute at Şanlıurfa GAP stadium after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz. The Fenerbahçe players then left the field before the game could resume, drawing whistles from fans.

Galatasaray was subsequently declared the winner, prompting earlier-than-expected celebrations for Icardi’s team.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) is now expected to take action against Fenerbahçe, with reports suggesting the club could face a one-year ban from participating in the tournament. Galatasaray, too, faces disciplinary action for what has been described as inappropriate chanting by fans during the match.

Fenerbahçe president Yıldırım Ali Koç spoke of a “rebellion” in a statement on the club's website, where he detailed alleged injustices going back over the years. “It is time for a ‘reset’ for Turkish football,” Koç said.

Fenerbahçe plays at Olympiakos in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarterfinals on April 11. The Turkish team had reportedly been unhappy with the timing of the Super Cup.

They had asked for the Super Cup to be postponed ahead of its game against the Greek side.

The club also demanded that a foreign referee take charge, citing unfavourable treatment from Turkish referees.

The Super Cup was originally scheduled for Dec. 29 last year in Riyadh but the match was postponed at the last minute after Saudi organizers refused to allow players to wear warm-up shirts bearing the image of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to celebrate the centenary of the Turkish Republic, saying political slogans were banned.

