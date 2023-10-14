Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

Yasemin Salih - ISTANBUL

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced a groundbreaking agreement with telecom company Vodafone, encompassing not only current match and tournament-related activities but also encompassing future educational infrastructure with an "unlimited budget."

Federation President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ expressed that this historic accord will make a significant contribution to the goal of making Türkiye a prominent volleyball country.

The remarkable success of Türkiye's women's national volleyball team, known as the "Sultans of the Net," has sparked a surge in interest and participation in the sport among girls across the country.

This deal represented "the most substantial support ever extended to volleyball by a private company globally and the most extensive sponsorship support for women's sports in Türkiye, Üstündağ stated during the agreement launch event in Istanbul on Oct. 12.

While he did not specify a figure concerning the sponsorship agreement, he opted to describe it as "an unlimited budget."

"What truly matters here is the initiation of a significant movement in favor of volleyball. It will be an exceptionally comprehensive support. Schools will be established; efforts will be made for infrastructure,” Üstündağ said.

Vodafone Türkiye CEO Engin Aksoy, for his part, said that within the scope of the three-year agreement, new volleyball projects will be implemented. In addition to the support provided to infrastructure development, Vodafone will also initiate projects to enhance the entertainment experience of viewers during volleyball matches by utilizing various communication technologies.

Providing information regarding the sports high school affiliated with the federation in the capital Ankara, Üstündağ stated that the school marks the initial step in resolving the age-old dilemma faced by Turkish families: Whether to direct their children towards education or sports.

Üstündağ also expressed the intention to establish boarding schools for volleyball education in Istanbul and the western province of İzmir.