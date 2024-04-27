Ship attacked by missiles off Yemen coast

SANAA

A ship was damaged when it was targeted twice with multiple missiles off Yemen's coast on Friday, in the latest attack on international shipping in the Red Sea to be claimed by Huthi rebels.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations security agency said the attack took place southwest of the Yemeni port of Mokha.

In the first attack, the ship "experienced an explosion in close proximity to the vessel which was felt by the crew on board", UKMTO said on social media platform X.

"The second attack on the vessel consisted of what is believed to be two missiles, which resulted in damage."

Hours earlier, the British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported an attack off the port of Mokha.

"Three missiles were sighted" in that incident, Ambrey said.

"A Panama-flagged tanker was the closest vessel to these. The tanker was formerly U.K.-owned (but)... the ownership changed in November 2023," according to Ambrey.

Currently, it said, the vessel is registered in the Seychelles and "was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India".

Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree later claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on X.

He said Huthi "naval forces" had "targeted a British oil ship (Andromeda Star) in the Red Sea with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the ship was directly hit".

The U.S. Central Command also confirmed the attack on the Andromeda Star, as well as another vessel, the MV Maisha.

The Huthis, CENTCOM said on X, fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles "in the vicinity of MV MAISHA" and at the "MV Andromeda Star, a U.K. owned and Panamanian flagged, Seychelles operated vessel".

"MV Andromeda Star reports minor damage, but is continuing its voyage," it added, saying no injuries were reported.

'Further military actions'

The latest incidents follow a lull in attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis, who have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes targeting shipping since November.

The Huthis have said they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the drop in attacks in recent weeks, the Huthis said late Wednesday that they "are continuing to take further military actions against all hostile targets in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean".

Earlier Friday, U.S. Central Command said that coalition forces had destroyed two drones in Huthi-controlled parts of Yemen after rebels launched a ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

The missile attack launched on Thursday targeted, but did not hit, the Liberia-flagged cargo ship MSC DARWIN VI, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center.

The Huthis claimed the strike, alleging the ship was Israeli-owned.

The Huthis, who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, are part of an "axis of resistance" made up of Iran allies and proxies targeting Israel over its war against Hamas.

The Huthi attacks have drawn reprisal strikes from the United States and Britain since January, and seen Western naval forces deployed to counter attacks on ships plying the busy commercial routes.