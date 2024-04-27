IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

WASHINGTON
IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

The International Monetary Fund said Friday it will open a $8.1 billion credit line for the government of Colombia, part of a program to help states avoid crisis situations.

Unlike a traditional aid program, Colombia will not receive the sum but can access it if necessary for 24 months.

"The new arrangement under the Flexible Credit Line will provide added insurance against downside external risks and maintain market confidence. The authorities intend to continue to treat this new arrangement as precautionary," IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh was quoted as saying in a statement.

Colombia's economy slowed last year, growing just 0.3 percent with an increase in public spending.

The country is expecting 1.1 percent growth this year, according to the IMF, still well below average growth expected for Latin America as a whole.

Colombia earlier this month told the IMF it wanted to renegotiate repayments on the remainder of a $6 billion loan it was granted during the Covid-19 pandemic, but which is now "asphyxiating" the country's finances.

Colombia's total debt amounted to nearly $224 billion by the end of 2023, about 52 percent of GDP, according to the finance ministry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in massive overnight attack

Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' overnight attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' overnight attack

    Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' overnight attack

  2. IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

    IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

  3. Ship attacked by missiles off Yemen coast

    Ship attacked by missiles off Yemen coast

  4. US sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI

    US sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI

  5. Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive

    Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive
Recommended
US sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI

US sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI
Rent prices in real terms declined in March, shows study

Rent prices in real terms declined in March, shows study
White goods sales surge 28 percent

White goods sales surge 28 percent
ByteDance says no plans to sell TikTok after US ban law

ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law
Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister
Microsoft expands its AI empire abroad

Microsoft expands its AI empire abroad
WORLD Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in massive overnight attack

Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' overnight attack

Russia launched a "massive" missile strike at Ukraine overnight, hitting energy facilities and damaging power plants in several regions, officials in Kyiv said on Saturday.
ECONOMY IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

The International Monetary Fund said Friday it will open a $8.1 billion credit line for the government of Colombia, part of a program to help states avoid crisis situations.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿