Trade sales up 7.2 percent in October

ANKARA
Türkiye’s trade sales volume recorded a 7.2 percent year-on-year increase in October, according to data released on Wednesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Retail sales showed notable growth, rising 15 percent compared to October 2023. Within retail trade, food, drinks, and tobacco sales increased by 10.6 percent, while non-food sales surged by 20.1 percent. Automotive fuel sales recorded a modest rise of 1 percent during the same period.

Wholesale trade also demonstrated growth, with the volume of wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increasing by 9.2 percent. The overall wholesale trade sales volume climbed 3.8 percent.

On a month-to-month basis, Türkiye’s total trade sales volume fell by 1.9 percent in October, even as the retail sales volume index posted a slight 0.2 percent increase.

Separate data from TÜİK showed that Türkiye’s total turnover index surged by 41.2 percent year-on-year in October 2024.

The industry index saw a 29.5 percent annual rise, while the construction sector recorded a significant increase of 63.7 percent. Trade experienced a 42.3 percent growth in turnover, while the services sector achieved a 51.7 percent rise during the same period.

On a monthly basis, Türkiye’s total turnover increased by 1.3 percent in October. Among the sub-sectors, industry turnover rose by 1.1 percent, trade climbed 0.9 percent, and services saw a 3.6 percent rise. The construction sector, however, recorded a 0.1 percent decline.

